Duckie Thot has heard all sorts of things about her beauty since breaking big in the modeling industry in 2016, but a recent comment about her looks left the stunning Sudanese model clapping back at ignorance.

The 25-year-old was posted on MEFeater Magazine’s Twitter page recently looking gorgeous, as usual. There were plenty of remarks, but one individual commented on her appearance, claiming the model looked “like a dark skin white girl.”

A confused Thot responded with “??? f–k off.”

The user, who by all appearances of his profile picture was actually a Black man, would eventually delete their tweet and page after catching flack. The model actually tagged him in her response so he couldn’t try and run from his comment.

Thot’s fans would not only show her support but they also called out the belief that African people only have certain types of features or looks, and some shared their own experiences with similar stupidity.

“Africa is literally the most genetically diverse continent in the world, and yet some how [sic] people still think Africans and the diaspora look like a racist’s outdated a– drawing,” said one fan.

“Concerning Duckie Thot: Can we stop tagging black people who have narrower features as “Eurocentric”. In as much as certain features are palatable to white audiences, this doesn’t make them Eurocentric,” said another. “BLACK people have had these features forever. WE ARE THE BLUEPRINT”

“no lie , when i was HS there was a yt guy i thought was cool & considered him a friend . until one day he was like ‘you’d be hot if you were white , not saying that you’re not but if you were white’ . I stopped being friends with him after that,” shared another individual.

As for Thot, she’s been open about how she moved forward from letting the negative things people have said about her looks, including her skin, impact her confidence and the importance of encouraging other girls who look like her.

“I get messages every day from women all around the world about how they struggle with their skin color and fitting in and being themselves, and I was there at one point as well a few years ago, as a teenager,” she told W Magazine. “So if telling my truth is somebody else, why hide it and why not share it? I’m confident in myself now; I’ve found myself, so I think helping others through that is important, especially today.”