Is John Boyega dating a former Love and Hip Hop star?

That’s the question after images and videos the two shared seemed to show them in the same place around the same time.

People are wondering if the handsome British actor is seeing former Love and Hip Hop New York star Maggie Carrie after he shared images of himself on a private jet and on a lush vacation and Carrie posted photos on what looked like a very similar plane and at the same exact place. Could they just be hanging out at the same place and traveled there the same way but not be romantically connected? Perhaps. That would be a stretch though. The two also follow each other in Instagram by the way, so there’s that, too.

You can compare her plane video and his photos for yourself, but the beach images are very much the same (see the second slide for him):

If you’re a Love and Hip Hop viewer but your memory is a little fuzzy, Maggie appeared in Season 9 of the New York season and was the girlfriend of rapper Maino. She had been through some traumatic things. For one, she’d lost her mother at a young age and ended up in the foster care system. She also had some PTSD from being shot years before at a concert in New York City and was working through that with her then-beau. They broke up after three years together following the airing of the season, and Maino admitted it was quite the loss. He took to social media at the time to say he’d messed up big time.

“My self destructive behavior is gonna be the Death of me. Deep down I know I’m better than this,” he wrote in 2019. “I’m failing at all the areas that really count…I could be a better father, a better friend and I totally failed at my Relationship. I gotta pull it together. I need help…Seriously!!!!”

As for Maggie, she said good riddance at the time.

“Don’t tell me nothing about this n—a,” she wrote on Instagram. “That’s not my n—a!”

Looks like the beauty entrepreneur and short-lived TV personality could have moved on big time to the actor, who just won a Golden Globe award and whose star is going nowhere but up in Hollywood. Aside from the professional success, he’s made clear he is looking to find love with a sistah. When asked what his type is a few years ago, he remarked, “You know a good gorgeous Black woman would be amazing for me.”

Maggie certainly is that!