In the past, legendary hip-hop DJ Mister Cee opened up briefly about his attraction to transwomen and the sexual acts he’s engaged in with them, doing so in an effort to clear the air regarding his sexuality. (He’s said he’s not gay.) But during a recent appearance on Maino Presents: Kitchen Talk podcast, Mister Cee elaborated on his sexual preferences and schooled the Brooklyn emcee on the correct terminology to use when referencing transwomen.

“You know my story. You know how I am. You know what I do. My story is well documented,” Cee said in response to questions about his involvement with transwomen and in regards to making news for soliciting prostitutes, including a cross-dressing one, and dealings with a man in drag. “That’s what I do, bro. You know me. It’s what I do.”

The DJ openly talked about his previous arrests and explained exactly what he considers himself to be sexually. “I’ve answered those questions back when I was arrested,” he began. “I consider myself try sexual. I’ll try anything. Not anything, but the point I’m making is that the only thing I’ve done with transexuals is that I’ve got top. I never penetrated.”

Maino referred back to the circumstances surrounding Cee’s 2013 scandal where a transwoman reportedly recorded a conversation of them bartering over the cost of sex acts and where they would be performed. “Let me correct you. It wasn’t a dude that taped me,” Cee clarified. “It was a transexual woman that taped me. It was not a man.”

When the rapper expressed his confusion, Cee explained. “You wanna learn from the master? They will get at you if you don’t talk the right terminology. You will have problems.”

Maino then asked, “Do you prefer that it’s…a man that looks like a woman?

To which Cee replied, “Maino, Maino, Maino, stop being difficult. That’s what a transexual woman is, a man that dresses like a woman.”

“Is that what you like though?” the host asked, and Cee responded, “Yes! I already made that clear. Where we going here?!”

Mister Cee had several run-ins with the law and was arrested in 2011 and 2013 for lewd acts and attempting to solicit prostitutes. In 2014, he resigned from his role at HOT 97 after more than 20 years to “take care” of himself in the wake of his legal woes and personal struggles.”

Watch a brief clip of the podcast below. Clearly, he’s in a better place these days — and isn’t interested in hiding his preferences.