Condolences are in order for Taraji P. Henson. The actress recently shared that she lost her dog K-Ball.

Henson was gifted the blue gray French bull dog in 2017 by her ex fiancé Kelvin Hayden. The dog was a present to help her cope with the passing of another one of her dogs, Uncle Willie that same year.

K-Ball, who just so happened to come from Big Boi’s breeding companies Pitfall Kennels and Unbelievabull Bull Dogs.

Earlier, this weekend Henson asked fans to pray for her puppy and send up positive thoughts for him after he was dealing with complications from a surgery designed to help his breathing. In her post, Henson encouraged K-Ball to keep fighting, “Mommy needs you.”

Sadly, the complications proved too much for the little bull dog. In her tribute to him, Henson shared that he had lived with complications for some time.

“Mommy tried everything to save your life. EVERYTHING!! I couldn’t watch you suffer any longer. Life was rough on this lil guy. He had breathing issues that needed to be addressed. His trachea was the size of a straw so breathing and eating and playing was becoming very difficult for him. He had two surgeries and his Lil body couldn’t take it.”

She also shared how much of a comfort he was to her in the three years they spent together.

“Had to say good bye forever to my baby @kballhenson I AM GOING TO MISS MY SWEET BABY SO MUCH. KBall was so good to me. Gave me three beautiful love filled years. KBall you calmed mommy’s anxiety. What will I do without you?”

Henson shared that she did her best by K-Ball over the years, getting him the best dog food money can buy, private jet vacations, shopping, movie set visits, and even photo shoots. And of course, all of her love.

Henson said that she is a wreck.

