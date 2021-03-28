MadameNoire Featured Video

The 2021 NAACP Image Awards aired live on Saturday night, and while it was a virtual affair, as are most award ceremonies due to COVID-19, that didn’t mean the stars who took part in the show phoned it in when it came to style. There were pre-filmed segments from historically Black spaces all over the country, as well as the actual live distribution of the awards, with the stars tuning in from their homes. Whichever scenario your favorite Black entertainers found themselves in, they were dressed to the nines. What stood out to us most though was the fun had with hair throughout the night. From stacked and ornate hairdos to bold colors and cuts, Black excellence was certainly on display on Saturday evening, and that included the excellence and versatility of our hair. Check out our favorite hair looks from our favorite ladies during the NAACP Image Awards, which were, perhaps, the biggest and boldest moments from the show.

Sisters actress Novi Brown looked phenomenal in this sleek and structured braided updo done by LA-based hairstylist Fesa Nu.

Nominee Brandee Evans of P-Valley fame took her hair to new heights for the show, wearing this stacked braids meet puffs look, crafted by hairstylist Sasha MaRi.

If there’s one thing Issa Rae loves, it’s a pompadour. The star, who won for Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series, wore a sleek twisted one put together by her go-to stylist, the talented Felicia Leatherwood. The celeb stylist also did a lovely natural updo for All Rise actress Simone Missick for the awards.

Lovecraft Country star Jurnee Smollett remixed her character Leti’s soft, curled bob for a sleek version done by stylist Nikki Nelms, who recently talked to us about what inspires the looks she does on her famous clients.

Regina King sported braids in a color that matched her bronze custom Oscar de la Renta gown while presenting an award in Watts, Los Angeles. The braids, a combination of red, brown, and blonde hues, were pulled back in a sophisticated fashion and done by stylist Angie Perrantes.

Alicia Keys proved she can do braids like nobody else, and now she’s taking over the baby hair game. The beauty presented an award alongside husband Swizz Beatz with a soft-curled ponytail and twisted coils of baby hair all over the front of her head. It was done magnificently by…a talented hairstylist she didn’t tag. Could have been crafted by one of her favorite stylists, Nai’vasha.

Bob Hearts Abishola star Folake Olowofoyeku, who was nominated for Best Actress in a Comedy, had her hair tapered to perfection by barber Zion Illiwood.

Sisters star KJ Smith looked stunning as she presented an award, showing the versatility of her curls. A bun with bangs was made out of her coils by talented hairstylist Shelli Mosley.

We love Tracee Ellis Ross’s soft low bun with volume in the bang, done by Nai’vasha, but we’d be lying if we didn’t say the true star of the show here is the gilded Schiaparelli headpiece.

Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture nominee Janelle Monáe looked flawless, and the tapered blonde cut certainly helped with that. It was done by Nikki Nelms.