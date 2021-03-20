MadameNoire Featured Video

As a child, I remember falling asleep being as simple as lying down and closing my eyes. However, as many of you can probably relate to, that changed dramatically once I became an adult and the responsibilities piled up. Out of nowhere, I found that it was taking me up to two hours to fall asleep. God forbid I wake fully in the middle of the night, it would take about the same amount of time to fall back asleep.

At one point, I started to believe that I had developed a sleep disorder, but upon closer inspection of my patterns, I realized that I just have a really hard time unwinding at night. As Dr. John Cline explains in an essay for Psychology Today, relaxation is essential when trying to fall asleep and that’s the part of my “routine” that was missing. It was not uncommon to catch me working, cleaning, and running after my daughter until the moment I would lie down for bed at night. Thankfully, this was a problem that could be solved with a little self-awareness, knowing when to shut down work, and products sold by these amazing Black-owned brands. If you, too, have difficulty unwinding at night, consider upgrading your bedtime routine calming essentials.

The Body Boutiq

No bedtime routine is complete without a relaxing bath, and if you’re struggling to unwind at night, you’ll definitely want to consider adding bath salts into the mix. The Body Boutiq has a delicious Lavender x Pink Sugar bath soak that can help you to wash those daily stressors away.

Brickhouse Coffee & Tea

If you’re a tea drinker, then a cup of tea before bed in a quiet room could be the answer to releasing your worries from the day and unwinding before bed. Of course, you’ll want to avoid adding a lot of sugar or honey, as well as hold off on teas that are heavily caffeinated. A great option may be The Lady Hannah Whole Fruit Tisane Tea sold by Brickhouse Gourmet Coffee and Tea.

Brown Girl Jane

If you’re in need of a little something extra to relax at night, Brown Girl Jane‘s Rest Wellness drops may be the perfect match for you. This tincture is designed to provide deep sleep and can be used daily without making you feel hazy or groggy the next morning. It can also be added to your favorite tea or beverage.

Pretty Honest Shop

If the scent and sounds of rainwater calm you, then you’ll definitely want to check the Rain Water Pastel Soy Candle from Pretty Honest Candles. Each candle is made with 100 percent soy wax and has a burn time of up to 50 hours.

How do you unwind at night before bed?