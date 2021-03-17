MadameNoire Featured Video

The family of famed NFL star Keyshawn Johnson Sr. continues to grapple with the death of his 25-year-old daughter, Maia Johnson. Tuesday, Johnson’s 22-year-old son, Keyshawn Johnson Jr., took to Instagram to share an emotional tribute to his big sister and “role model” accompanied by a carousel of childhood photos.

“Yesterday, I lost the one person in my life that is full blood,” Keyshawn Jr. wrote on Instagram. “I lost my big sister Maia. Maia was undoubtedly my biggest role model growing up. I wanted to be nothing but a clone of her. I always thought she was the coolest person, had the coolest clothes, listened to the best music. I dont know what I’m going to do without you. I just wish we were as close as we used to be. I’m sorry for that and I love you so much. I will see you soon.”

Keyshawn Sr. announced Maia’s passing Sunday evening on Twitter, writing:

“It is with incredible sadness that I have to share the news about the passing of my beautiful Daughter Maia. Maia, as my firstborn child, has been the joy of my, and her Mother Shikiri’s, life. She came into our lives just as we were both coming of age as adults and has been a constant beloved presence for both of us. We are heartbroken and devastated by her loss. Shikiri, Maia’s siblings, our family and me appreciate your thoughts and prayers at this difficult time. We also all appreciate your support and respect for our privacy as we move forward. Thank you all, God Bless. Keyshawn Johnson, Sr.”

No cause of death was noted. Maia and Keyshawn Jr. were born to Keyshawn Sr. and his first wife, Shikiri Hightower. The ESPN commentator also shares three children with his current wife.

We continue to send our prayers to Maia’s family during this difficult time.