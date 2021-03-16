MadameNoire Featured Video

The oldest child of former NFL star Keyshawn Johnson has died. The 48-year-old athlete-turned-radio-host announced the passing of Maia Johnson in a series of tweets on Tuesday. She was only 25 years old.

“It is with incredible sadness that I have to share the news about the passing of my beautiful Daughter Maia,” Johnson tweeted. “Maia, as my firstborn child, has been the joy of my, and her Mother Shikiri’s, life.”

“She came into our lives just as we were both coming of age as adults and has been a constant beloved presence for both of us,” the sports commentator went on. “We are heartbroken and devastated by her loss. Shikiri, Maia’s siblings, our family and me appreciate your thoughts and prayers at this difficult time.”

He closed by thanking the public in advance for respecting his family’s privacy during this difficult time.

“We also all appreciate your support and respect for our privacy as we move forward,” he concluded. “Thank you all, God Bless. Keyshawn Johnson, Sr.”

Maia was born on December 17, 1995. Her mother, Shikiri Hightower, was a sophomore at the University of Southern California. Johnson was 22 at the time. Shortly after her birth, Johnson’s NFL career took off.

“We were so young, wanting nothing more than to be your parents,” Hightower recalled in a 2017 Instagram post that celebrated Maia’s 22nd birthday. “Four months later, your dad became the number one draft pick, our lives were forever changed. We went from inconspicuously driving you around campus in a beat-up used Honda to life in a fishbowl, all eyes on us, without us truly understanding what that meant.”

Hightower went on:

“Our once private dysfunction was suddenly on blast, all of it playing out as folk’s entertainment.

My fearless, beautiful, intelligent, well-traveled, resourceful daughter, my mini-me, throughout our journey, we literally have been growing up, figuring life out, together. Have we made mistakes? Absolutely, but I believe God allows us to make mistakes, for us to learn, to understand how to win. And my precious child, with you plus God, that’s all you’ll continue to do, win, even when it feels like you’re losing. For every pain, remember, it’s strengthening you, making you better, stronger. Continue to follow your light. You are destined for greatness. Happy 22nd birthday Maia!!! I love you, Mom.”

Johnson and Hightower wed in 1998 and welcomed another child, Keyshawn Johnson Jr., who is 22 years old. The couple parted ways in 2002. Johnson is also the father of two more children, whom he shares with his current wife, Jennifer Conrad.

A cause of death has not been made public. We send our prayers to all of Maia’s loved ones during this difficult time.