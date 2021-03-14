MadameNoire Featured Video

Sharelle Rosado, the fiancee of Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson, will be among an all-Black female cast of a new show on Netflix that focuses on the real-estate industry. According to People, Rosado will be starring on a reality show that follows the Black women of her real estate agency Allure Realty in Florida.

“Along the Florida coast, Allure Realty stands out among the crowd. Owned by military vet Sharelle Rosado, this all Black, all female real estate firm has its eyes set on dominating the Suncoast,” a news release stated. “These ladies are equally as fun as they are fiercely ambitious, with all of them vying to be on top of the lavish world of luxury waterfront real estate. Sharelle has big plans for her brokerage and won’t let anyone or anything get in the way of making her dreams a reality.”

The show is also described as having “more feuds, tears and tense dinner parties than our regular lives.”

The series doesn’t have a release date or a title yet.

“I’m so excited to share that Allure Realty is filming a @netflix series from the creator of Selling Sunset,” she said in an Instagram post. “Can’t wait to bring you inside our lavish world of real estate throughout the Tampa Bay area.”

Besides being owning Allure Realty, Rosado is also a retired Army Paratrooper OEF Veteran who served in the Army for 13 years before medically retiring.

Rosado and Johnson made their debut in November of 2020. During an appearance on the “I Am Woman” podcast, she spoke about the misconceptions that began circulating on the internet about her after they began dating.

“Oh she’s, you know, she’s a gold digger, or she’s just there for the bag,” she said. “But little do they know I had my bag before I met him. After I served my 13 years I opened up my own real estate company and it’s very successful. I’m about to open up another brokerage down in Miami.”

The couple got engaged in January 2021.