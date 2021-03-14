MadameNoire Featured Video

Kirk Franklin’s estranged son Kerrion Franklin recently released audio of a heated argument between him and his father via social media. In the clip, the Gospel producer is clearly upset and feels highly disrespected by Kerrion, telling him he would “put his foot in his a**” if he ever disrespects him again. When Kerrion shared the clip on Instagram he captioned it with:

This is why I’m done. No father should speak to their children like this. If I have any issues it’s because Of this type of treatment that ii deal with behind closed doors. Hanging up in my face, No apology, no compassion, no effort. Stop telling me to go home to my family I don’t even know where they live. I don’t think I’ll ever trust my father to be alone around him ever again. I didn’t want to do this. I probably won’t release the entire recording because it’s too embarrassing that Im even dealing with this. No matter what ppl think I pray my dad deals with his deep hatred toward me. I don’t feel safe around him at all. This recording is recent it is not from 2018 just to clarify. Im going to learn from these experiences, live my life in peace and make beautiful art 🙏🏽

Kirk Frranklin then issued an apology after the clip circulated online. He explained that the family has had conflict with Kerrion for years and that they have tried to resolve their issues in family therapy.

For many years we have had a toxic relationship with him as a family. We’ve tried for many years through counseling, through therapy to try to rectify this private family matter. Recently, my son and I had an argument that he chose to record. I felt extremely disrespected in that conversation and I lost my temper. I said words that are not appropriate and I am sincerely to all of you. I sincerely apologize. I want you to know, as a father, that during that conversation I called the family therapist and got them on the phone to try to help. He never played that part of the recording. I’m not perfect. I am human and I’m gonna make mistakes and I am trying to get it right.

The “Melodies in Heaven” producer’s daughter Kennedy also took to social media and defended her father during an Instagram Live. After saying she “would go to war” for her dad she said she understood her father’s frustration.

“If somebody keeps disrespecting me and spewing out false allegations that could ruin my reputation I would cuss them the hell out as well.”

She went on to say: “I just think that as a grown person over the age of 30 you just don’t air out business,” she said. “But if you wanna air out we can air out. You don’t gaslight people and expect them to be nice to you…and then be mad when they respond.