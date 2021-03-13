MadameNoire Featured Video

Reports recently surfaced that Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez had ended their engagement after four years together. The couple has now come forward to deny these rumors.

“All the reports are inaccurate,” they said in a statement to TMZ. “We are working through some things.”

They also made it clear that there weren’t any outsiders affecting their relationship. Previously, there were rumors that Rodriguez had an affair with reality star Madison LeCroy of Bravo’s Southern Charm. In February, LeCroy told Page Six that she and A-Rod spoke back in 2020 and that it was “innocent.”

“He’s never physically cheated on his fiancée with me,” she said.

A source that claimed to be close to Lopez and Rodriguez said that the couple had been considering a breakup for a while but their joint business endeavors were a challenge that affected the decision.

“This has been a long time coming,” they told PEOPLE. “They are tied in their business worlds so it’s not a cut and dry breakup. It’s taken a while for them to even think about untangling it all.”

Lopez and Rodriguez got engaged in March 2019 during a romantic getaway to the Bahamas. They wanted to tie the knot in June 2020 but the coronavirus pandemic halted their plans.

“Honestly, I really don’t know what’s going to happen now as far as dates or anything like that,” Lopez said during a visit to The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “It’s just something we’re going to have to wait and see in a few months how this all pans out.”

Even though the pandemic put their plans on pause, spending time together allowed them to work on themselves and their relationship. They even went to couples therapy.

“It has been actually really good,” Lopez told Allure. “We got to work on ourselves. We did therapy. I think it was really helpful for us in our relationship.”