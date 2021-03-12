MadameNoire Featured Video

Months after suggesting that she is no longer interested in tying the knot after two COVID-related postponements, it is being reported that Jennifer Lopex and Alex Rodriguez have officially called it quits on their relationship.

Multiple outlets — including TMZ and Page Six — are reporting that the celebrity couple have officially ended their relationship and called off their wedding.

The duo was spotted showing PDA in the Dominican Republic last month, where Lopez was filming Shotgun Wedding, but it seems that things have been on the rocks for a while, which reportedly caused them to officially break up on Friday.

“He’s now in Miami getting ready for baseball season, and she’s filming her movie in the Dominican Republic,” a source told Page Six.

It’s not totally clear what caused the alleged split, but it seemed that things had taken a turn back in December when Lopez told Andy Cohen that she wasn’t sure if they would be moving forward with wedding plans after COVID caused them two postpone their ceremony twice.

“I mean at our age, we’ve both been married before, it’s like, do we get married? Do we not? What does it mean for us? And it’s just, it comes down to like personal, like, what do you want to do?” said Lopez during an appearance on Radio Andy.

The singer went on to reveal that these canceled plans caused them to reflect on whether or not marriage is even the right move for them at all, referencing Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell, who have been partnered since 1983 without being married.

“But the same thing with like the Goldie thing and Kurt, you think, do you have to? Should we? It just kind of gave us a moment to pause and think about it. And I think it’s something that maybe is still important to us, but there’s no rush, you know, there’s no rush it’ll happen when it happens,” she said.

Whatever the case, we wish both Lopez and Rodriguez the best in their next chapter.