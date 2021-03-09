MadameNoire Featured Video

It looks like retired NBA player Matt Barnes and the mother of his youngest son Anansa Sims are officially back together. Even though the couple publicly went through some rough patches towards the beginning of last year, Sims recently posted snapshots of the two looking happy and very much together as they celebrated the baller’s 41st birthday.

As seen on her Instagram account, Sims shared two separate posts confirming that she and her “king” were back together. Acknowledging the difficult times the two have gone through, and how their love was “stronger than ever before,” Sims’ posts included throwback photos of the couple together in addition to a photo and video shared from their current vacation in Tulum, Mexico.

“Happy Birthday My Love!! 🎂❤️👑 ,” Sims began in the first post to Barnes. “You’re an amazing Man and Father. I didn’t know that I could love you more than I did before. We’ve been forged in the fire, now we’re stronger than ever. Our love is a testimony of Gods grace, forgiveness and His mercy. I’m so grateful to spend this special day with you. You’re the King of my heart. I love you ❤️.” In the following post she shared, Sims continued her lovey-dovey birthday wishes for Barnes by adding, “Cheers to your Birthday Baby!!🥂 @matt_barnes9 😘👑 #TulumVibes.”

The relationship between Barnes and Sims has been on-again-off-again for years. At one point, things had gotten so bad between the couple that the latter even filed a restraining order against the former NBA star due to harassment by him and his fans. Then, back in April of last year — Barnes said that he’d been inspired by a social media post on “accountability” to share a two-minute clip of him apologizing to Sims for publicizing their then split. According to him, the accountability inspiration “made me wanna really take a step back and apologize to my ex, Anansa, for taking our relationship, or our breakup public. When we hit a rocky point, flipping-out, out of emotion. It was wrong for me to do. Should have learned the first time.”

All things considered, while we don’t know how long exactly the couple has been back together — it’s nice to see them thriving in the Mexican sun now that they’ve made their relationship public again. Hopefully this time they can keep all their dirty laundry off social media.