“Private Apologies Don’t Work For Public Disrespect:” Matt Barnes Apologizes To Co-Parent Anansa Sims Months After Nasty Social Media Feud

It appears that life under quarantine has left Matt Barnes with some time to reflect and now the retired NBA star is seeking to right his wrongs. In a two-minute Instagram clip, the 40-year-old offered a public apology to his ex-girlfriend and mother of his youngest son, Anansa Sims, for publicizing their breakup and the messiness that ensued shortly thereafter.

According to Barnes, he was inspired to issue the apology after seeing a post on social media about “owning up to your mistakes and taking responsibility” for your actions.

“It made me wanna really take a step back and apologize to my ex, Anansa, for taking our relationship, or our breakup public,” said the father of three. “When we hit a rocky point, flipping-out, out of emotion. It was wrong for me to do. Should have learned the first time.”

As you may recall, the breakup and some events that followed resulted in Sims filing for a restraining order against Barnes, citing that she was being harassed by the former reality star and his relatives. He then accused her barring him from seeing their son. The beef got particularly petty on Barnes’ behalf as he went to painstaking measures in an attempt to expose Sims as a liar.

“In hindsight, you react out of emotion a lot times but then you sit back and you’re like, ‘Damn, maybe I shouldn’t have did that.’ Just wanted to take the opportunity to publicly apologize for my actions and putting our mess out there in the public,” he went on. “She was nothing but amazing. Great mom, great partner, it just didn’t work out.”

Matt pointed out that he also apologized to Anansa privately; however, he felt it necessary to also make a public gesture since it was his decision to make their issues public. Anansa gracefully accepted his public apology.

“I forgive you. I love you. I’m grateful we’re on a peaceful co-parenting road. I pray God keeps you covered for all of your days,” she replied.