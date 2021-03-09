MadameNoire Featured Video

Last year, thankfully there was some amazing streaming content that helped us get through the boredom, uncertainty and sadness that was the beginning of quarantine, right around this time last year.

One of those programs was “Little Fires Everywhere,” on Hulu. The show dealt with race, class, and motherhood in ways we’ve never seen before on television. And if you watched the series, you know that the acting was superb from top to bottom.

Lexi Underwood was a breakout star from the series. She played the role of Kerry Washington’s character’s daughter, Pearl Warren and had to tackle some pretty heavy content.

Apparently, some people took notice of her efforts. Since then, Underwood has landed the role of Malia Obama in a new Showtime series called “The First Lady.”

Underwood will join Hollywood it woman Viola Davis, who will take on the role of Mrs. Obama.

Other notable cast members are Michelle Pfeiffer is Betty Ford and Gillian Anderson will play the role of Eleanor Roosevelt.

Showtime describes the series as follows:

In the East Wing of the White House, many of history’s most impactful and world-changing decisions have been hidden from view, made by America’s charismatic, complex and dynamic First Ladies. This series will peel back the curtain on the personal and political lives of three unique, enigmatic women, tracing their journeys to Washington through interweaving storylines with an enlightening intimacy, with season one focusing on Michelle Obama, Betty Ford and Eleanor Roosevelt.

The series was written by Aaron Cooley along with Davis and Julius Tennon (her husband’s) company JuVee Productions.