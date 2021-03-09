MadameNoire Featured Video

In a screenshot of her post, Lil Mama gave her two cents on the recent slew of conversations surrounding young children being able to live out their trans identity. Not one to shy away from sharing her controversial opinions, the star believes that the root of the conversation focuses on “depopulation.”

As per @its_ onsite’s screengrab, Lil Mama’s comments were based off of a tweet that highlighted the laws and/or societal norms in place which inhibit children from doing a number of various things that are generally considered for adults. As the tweeter noted, despite all those rules being a part of our society — there are none in place regarding children being allowed to change their gender.

“So children are too young to smoke cigarettes, too young to drink alcohol, too young to get a drivers license, too young to go to a club, too young to gamble, too young to rent a car, but old enough to cut off their genitals and/or “change” their gender?” the Twitter user said. “This is insanity #America.”

In her repost of the tweet, Lil Mama added to the conversation and said, “DEPOPULATION AT ANY COST CAT FIGHTS SWORD FIGHTS. Used to be a cat now ima dog, WHATEVER TO STOP NEW LIFE REPRODUCTION.”

This isn’t the first time Lil Mama has shared her problematic opinions on the transgender community. Back in 2009, as a judge on MTV’s America’s Best Dance Crew, the star made headlines after telling Leiomy Maldonado — a transgender woman who was the head of one of the dance troops — to adjust her behavior, “act like a lady,” and stop “confusing” the viewers of America.

“Leiomy, come on,” Lil Mama had said to Maldonado on the show. “Your behavior…it’s unacceptable. I just feel that you always have to remember your truth. You were born a man and you are becoming a woman. If you’re going to become a woman, act like a lady. Don’t be a bird, like ‘Oh my god, I’m not doing this!’ You know what I’m saying? It gets too crazy and it gets confusing. You’re doing this for America. Even though you’re the face for transgenders, you’re the face of America right now with this group and it’s not about anybody else. It’s about y’all. You know what I’m saying? So do it for the team. Do it for the team.”

Lil Mama’s latest comments — and the tweet that inspired it — probably circled the backlash 13-year-old Zaya Wade unfortunately received for her recent virtual interview with Michelle Obama for Women’s History Month. Read more on that here.