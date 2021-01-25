MadameNoire Featured Video

Tyrese and Samantha Gibson’s marriage was one of the many that didn’t survive 2020. Whether it was the pandemic or something else, they both released an announcement saying they were separating amicably.

From the day of the announcement, Tyrese was pushing the narrative that Black families were under attack—from what exactly I don’t know. Since then, it seems that Tyrese has been on a campaign to win Samantha back. And based on his behavior on social media, he’s willing to do some interesting things in order to get her attention, even if it’s crashing other people’s social media posts in an attempt to win Samantha back.

Tammy Franklin, wife of gospel producer Kirk Franklin, posted that the couple were celebrating their 25th anniversary this past weekend. Tammy shared a sweet sentiment about the dinner the two hosted in order to celebrate.

While this would have represented the perfect opportunity for Tyrese to send them well wishes from Instagram and keep it pushing, he, instead, took the opportunity to make it about himself and his ongoing divorce.

In the comment section, he wrote:

“Happy Happy Happy Anniversary!!!!!! Magic Magic and more magic….. Dear Samantha this was supposed to be us…. remember the franklins was our marriage GOALS!!!!!!!!!!!! Smiling smiling……. I’m gonna get her back watch me! [ I think ]”

In the day since Tyrese left the comment, more than a few people have commented on the tackiness of the message on a post that had absolutely nothing to do with him. Some even wondered if he was really trying to get Samantha back or play to an audience. But he doesn’t seem to be paying any of it any mind. Which is unfortunate.

Being that Tyrese and Samantha still have a child, I’m sure he still has her number and is able to get in touch with her. Perhaps in the future, he’ll hit her up personally instead of dragging others into his shenanigans.