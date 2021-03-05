MadameNoire Featured Video

Martell Holt has had to face a lot of unpleasantness as a result of his years-long stint with infidelity. Now, that Melody, his wife, has filed for divorce, he’s been forced to explain to friends and family members what took place and he’s also had to address rumors on the internet that he fathered a child outside the confines of his marriage.

Instead of just doing this and taking responsibility, Martell has concocted this story that his estranged wife also cheated on him throughout the course of their marriage. It’s a narrative he’s been peddling around town.

Finally, in this Saturday’s upcoming episode, Martell meets with his mother to discuss the state of his marriage with his estranged wife and addresses the rumors about his mistress being pregnant.

See how the conversation went down below.

Martell’s mom: How’s everything with you and Mel?

Martell: Well this divorce is not coming fast enough. It’s always something. The kids will come to me and say, ‘Daddy, do you have a girlfriend?’ And I’ll say, ‘Why do you say that?’ And they’ll say, ‘Mommy told us that.’ ANd it’s like enough is enough. Even when it comes to the social media, I’m tired of Melody running to social media and saying things about me. Now, I’ma have to start saying things. I’ma say, ‘Kids, mommy and daddy we’re going our separate ways but Mommy got a boyfriend too.’

Martell’s mom: Don’t want the children to resent you both…She hurt. She probably gets out there to talk about, to just block it. It’s eating at her.

Martell: But my thing is, if it’s hurting you that bad, why tell everybody that your husband’s cheating?

Martell’s mom: I know.

Martell: Especially when you done cheated too though. That’s my main thing now. Why are you going to tell everybody that I’m out here cheating and you did the same thing? If you’re going to talk about my mess, talk about yours too.

Martell’s mom: What about them other rumors online?

Martell: Yeah…yeah. The other girl is pregnant.

You can check out this clip from Saturday’s episode in the video below.