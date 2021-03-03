Finding a hair-care brand that promotes growth can be burdensome when you don’t know where to look. You can search for one at Target or a local beauty supply store, but it won’t make a difference unless you understand what additives make a product effective for progressive results. From my experience, no other company breaks down that concept better than a Black-owned one. With a growing number of Black women launching these businesses presently, there’s a market of consumers who are ready to support brands that are owned by women who look like and can relate to them.

Although your first instinct is to click “place order” when you hear of a Black-owned hair brand, a little background check couldn’t hurt. Checking if their product reviews are mostly positive or seeing social media influencers promoting it can narrow down which brands are trustworthy. However, the main ingredients of a hair-care line are the determining factor that will either sway you to the shopping cart or off their website. After a little online digging to find the best of the best, we’ve comprised a list of 10 Black-owned hair-care brands that are all about helping you grow your locks. Find out what’s in their products that’s a winner.

Full of Beauty Bar Hair Growth Oil

There’s more to the hair growth process than hot oil treatments and cutting split ends. It requires a breathable scalp and products that include beneficial ingredients for natural hair textures, especially if you want to see results within weeks. The Full of Beauty Bar Hair Growth Oil, created by Founder Joanna Mensah, is composed of organic oils and natural herbs that build a protective hair layer while preventing hair loss. As you massage this product into your hair follicles, it balances your scalp pH, fights against hair loss, and ameliorates your scalp pores for an increased hair gain outcome.