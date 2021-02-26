MadameNoire Featured Video

Many Black folks have seen and even memorized the classic and iconic film, “What’s Love Got To Do With It?” about Tina Turner’s rise to super stardom, including her relationship with band leader Ike Turner.

And we all know how volatile that relationship was.

But the relationship with Ike wasn’t the only difficult one in Tina’s life. Her relationship troubles began with the first person who was supposed to love her unconditionally: her mother.

Turner sat down to speak about the relationship in a new documentary about her life, coming to HBO Max, called simply Tina.

“My mother—she used to sit in the window of the kitchen when she was making dinner on Sundays. I used to just watch her because she was so pretty. One day, she wasn’t in that window. She was never in it again. I wanted her to come for me. And I waited. She never did. And it was alright. You know why? I’m a girl from a cotton field who pulled myself above the destruction and the mistakes. And I’m here for you.”

Produced by directors Dan Lindsay and T.J. Martin, the documentary is described as being “a revealing and intimate look at the life and career of musical icon Tina Turner, charting her improbable rise to early fame, her personal and professional struggles throughout her life and her even more improbable resurgence as a global phenomenon in the 1980s.”

The documentary includes footage from interviews with Tina herself in her Zurich, Switzerland where she now lives and those who were closest to her. It will include never before seen footage, audio tapes and personal photos from her life.

Celebrities Oprah Winfrey (one of Turner’s biggest fans), Angela Bassett (who portrayed Turner in What’s Love Got To Do With It?), and journalist Kurt Loder, who co-authored Turner’s biography I, Tina.

Tina airs on Saturday, March 27 at 8pm on HBO and HBO Max.

You can watch the trailer where she speaks about her mom in the video below.