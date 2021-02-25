MadameNoire Featured Video

Most of the insight about Mary Cosby’s marriage to her step-grandfather-turned-husband, Robert Cosby, has come from her. After all, she’s the woman on “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.” She’s been the one answering the questions and controlling the narrative.

But recently, in the most recent reunion special from this past season, Mary was joined, via Zoom, by her husband Robert.

And he had plenty of his own thoughts about the way the public had perceived his union.

Referring to the comments made by Jen Shah that Mary was a “grandpa f*cker,” he said:

“This granddaddy junk is stupid. I was 22 years old when I married [Mary’s grandmother], now whose granddaddy was I? I wasn’t even anybody’s daddy yet. I don’t like that. I don’t like that at all. That’s very offensive, for someone to say that, that’s hurtful. But I’m used to it. I don’t like people messing with my wife.”

As Andy Cohen was questioning Robert, Mary chimes in to offer her two cents. She said, “He’s still upset. He’s not as strong as me.”

Then Andy asked him if he was hesitant when Mary said she wanted to join the show.

He responded simply, “Umm hmm.”

Mary turned toward the screen and asked, “You was?.. No you wasn’t.”

Robert responded, “For me.”

Mary: No you was not.

Robert: Yes, for me, for me.

The conversation got a little tense.

The thing about Mary and Robert is that every time they try to explain their situation it just ends up sounding more and more strange. Why did he marry an elderly and established woman when he was just 22-years-old. We know that Mary’s grandmother is dead and gone—but we have some questions for her about her role in all of this. Because it still doesn’t add up.

