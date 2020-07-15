Sheree Whitfield Tested Positive For COVID-19

Sheree Whitfield, reality tv star, known for role in the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” revealed recently that she’s tested positive for COVID-19. In a video, she said:

“Hey guys, just checking in. I know I have been MIA. I tested positive for COVID-19 so I’ve kind of just really been at home self-quarantining for the past week in a half. I just want you guys to know that it is no joke. I’m feeling much better today…I just have been out of it. I’ll post something after if you guys have any questions or if you want to know what some of my symptoms were. Thank you guys, take care and be safe.”

Whitfield’s diagnosis comes less than two weeks after she was seen with former Atlanta housewife Lisa Wu getting an IV drip.

Whitfield claimed that the drip contained B and C vitamins, magnesium and more. The two stated that the drip would build their immunity and protect against coronavirus.

Before then, Sheree was out on a group bike ride with around ten people, who, as her fans and followers pointed out, were not wearing masks during their outing.

We’re sorry to hear that Whitfield contracted the virus but are encouraged by the fact she says she’s feeling better. Here’s hoping that she continues to recover smoothly.