Madamenoire Featured Video

This past summer, Jada Pinkett-Smith told the world about her relationship with August Alsina. After we got over the shock of the relationship, people like me wondered if Jada would be able to rebound from the admission that many believed cast her in a different, less-than-favorable light.

And because women have been socialized to be pleasing and agreeable—at all times, with all people—being widely disliked could hold some real consequences.

But for that to work, the woman would have to be readily invested in being liked.

And thankfully, for Jada, that’s not the case.

On a recent episode of “Red Table Talk,” where the women spoke with Jameela Jamil about fame, womanhood and dealing with haters on social media, Pinkett-Smith shared her philosophy on seeking public approval and being liked.

“…I never worry about being liked because it’s a trick bag. Because that is the space of manipulation. If you need somebody to like you, it’ll be too difficult for someone to act from an authentic place. Because the first thing you’re thinking about is, ‘Okay, if I do this, you know and all of this’” but here’s the deal most people have a difficult time liking themselves. So, it’s almost like, you know, begging someone to see your true image through a cracked lens. It’s not gonna happen.”

“So you really need to spend the work on you.” – Gammy

“Everything always comes back to yourself.” – Willow

“Doesn’t it, Willow? Everything comes back to yourself.” – Gammy

“Clean your own home.” – Jameela

“Clean your own home first. That is so important. Cleaning your own home first.” – Jada

You can watch this full episode of “Red Table Talk,” where the women also discuss suicidal ideation, self-harm and how women can become misogynists.

You can watch it all in the video below.