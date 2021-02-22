MadameNoire Featured Video

Rapper Talib Kweli and his wife Cynthia Greene, known professionally as DJ Eque, are divorcing after more than ten years of marriage.

According to TMZ, Greene filed for divorce on Friday, February 19.

The two married in May of 2009 in a private Bel-Air mansion. And though union may have had a picturesque beginning, there were signs that certainly pointed to trouble in the marriage.

Just a year after tying the knot, the New York Post wrote about the two being kicked out of SNAP, a New York City night club, for allegedly fighting with one another. Sources close to Eque claim she lost it after seeing Kweli a little too chummy with another woman inside the venue.

The Post wrote: “Kweli made a joke thanking the sponsor, Hennessey, for paying for his wedding in 2009, saying otherwise he wouldn’t have got married. The party later carried on in a private room. When his wife saw him chatting and being friendly with other women, she flew off the handle.”

Lost her cool and flew off the handle are understatements as the altercation eventually escalated to flipped tables and broken glass.

A source said, “…she went at him and they were almost wrestling before they fell back on a table, smashing some glasses. Security then asked them to leave, and they carried on the argument outside as they got into their car.”

According to reports, the marriage has been marred by rumors of infidelity for years.

It is not clear whether Greene is seeking spousal support or if the couple signed a prenuptial agreement. They share no minor children.

In light of the news of the divorce became public, Kweli told DJ Vlad, the two have been estranged for some time.

“Eque and I have been separated since 2015. We haven’t lived in the same house or even seen each other since 2015.”

Word of their disconnect began to spread last year when Kweli found himself banned from Twitter after he spent months harassing fellow Twitter user, Maya Angelique, who spoke about colorism in the Hip Hop community.

Also that year, Kweli’s name was headlines again after singer Jaguar Wright accused both him and rapper Common of sexual assault back in the early 2000s.

Of Kweli, she said, “F*ckin Talib Kweli used to come to Black Lily in New York and hide out in the green room when we were getting changed, especially me, to watch me get dressed and undressed before I got on stage. And then wait for nobody to be looking to sneak out…I been holding all this trying to make all you crazy backpack n*ggas look good.”

Well, there you have it. Considering these two have been apart for so long, this divorce should be cut and dry. But given the last year Kweli has had, we can’t be sure.