Remembering The Life & Legacy Of Katherine Johnson, A Brilliant NASA Mathematician & American Hero

Katherine Johnson, a NASA pioneer and the mathematician depicted by Taraji P. Henson from the Academy-Award winning film, Hidden Figures, died on Monday. She was 101 years old.

We're saddened by the passing of celebrated #HiddenFigures mathematician Katherine Johnson. Today, we celebrate her 101 years of life and honor her legacy of excellence that broke down racial and social barriers: https://t.co/Tl3tsHAfYB pic.twitter.com/dGiGmEVvAW — NASA (@NASA) February 24, 2020

Johnson was born on August 26, 1981, in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia, and since she could her remember, her fascination with numbers began at an early age.

“I counted everything. I counted the steps to the road, the steps up to church, the number of dishes and silverware I washed … anything that could be counted, I did,” she said in a 2015 interview with NASA.

Her determination and smarts led her to break barriers way before she began her work at NASA. Johnson began high school at age 10, and taking notice of her acumen for math and school, Johnson’s father worked to ensure that her talent would be nurtured, especially at a time when little Black children, especially girls, were not expected to complete middle school.

Johnson’s father moved the family to Institute, West Virginia, where she graduated from high school at 14 and later attended West Virginia State University, a historically Black college, where she graduated summa cum laude with degrees in mathematics and French, at the age of 18.

After marriage, children and working as a schoolteacher, in 1953 Johnson joined the predecessor to NASA, the National Advisory Committee for Aeronautics, or NACA, at the Langley laboratory in Virginia. Johnson was employed as a “computer” tasked with calculating trajectories and measurements.

One of her first major tasks was computing the trajectory analysis for Alan Shepard’s 1961 mission Freedom 7, which was America’s first human spaceflight, according to NASA.

But her time in those rooms were filled with adversity, as she was often the only Black woman in a room alongside white, male scientists and mathematicians. Her plight was depicted in the Hidden Figures film, which showed Johnson’s tenacity in taking ownership of her work, which was often passed off as the contributions of the men around her.

“We needed to be assertive as women in those days – assertive and aggressive – and the degree to which we had to be that way depended on where you were. I had to be,” she once said.

She became one of NASA’s most respected computers, and became entrusted by American astronaut John Glenn who specifically asked that Johnson re-check the calculations, after the use of electric computers came into play.

“From honorary doctorates to the 1967 NASA Lunar Orbiter Spacecraft and Operations team award (for pioneering work in the field of navigation problems supporting the five spacecraft that orbited and mapped the moon in preparation for the Apollo program) Katherine Johnson has led a life positively littered with honors,” NASA writes.

She retired from NASA in 1986, after over 30 years of contributions to the field of science and math.

Johnson was awarded with a plethora of accolades regarding her groundbreaking work in mathematics and space travel, including being listed as one of the pioneering Black women in STEM, as well as the being awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by former President Barack Obama in 2015.

From 2015, President @BarackObama says Katherine Johnson "was a pioneer who broke the barriers of race and gender, showing generations of young people that everyone can excel in math and science, and reach for the stars." RIP. pic.twitter.com/s05hgjKpMK — CSPAN (@cspan) February 24, 2020

In 2016, the Langley Research Center dedicated a building named in Johnson’s honor as the “Katherine G. Johnson Computational Research Facility.”

Thank you Katherine Johnson for your tireless work and dedication. May you rest in peace.