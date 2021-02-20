MadameNoire Featured Video

Naomi Osaka has become victorious again after she won her second Australian Open title and fourth Grand Slam win. The 23-year-old defeated Jennifer Brady in a 6-3, 6-3 match in under one hour and a half, CNN reported.

Only two active tennis players have more Grand Slam wins than her: her “idol” Serena Williams, who has won 23, and her sister Venus Williams, who has seven. Serena Williams and Osaka matched up again for the fifth time and Osaka won with 6-2 and 6-4 matches. This win pushes Osaka up to the number two spot of WTA’s ranking of women’s tennis players. The number one spot is held by Australian player Ashleigh Barty.

Osaka said she isn’t focused on chasing the number one spot though and is instead focused on being one of the hardest players in the game.

“I feel like I’m at a really good place right now,” Osaka told the New York Times. “I just want to play every match as hard as I can. If it comes to the point were I’m able to be No. 1 again, I’ll embrace it, but I’m not really chasing it.”

Read Osaka’s victory speech below.

“Firstly I want to congratulate Jennifer, we played in the semis of the US Open, so a couple of months ago, and I told anyone that would listen that you were going to be a problem — and I was right!”