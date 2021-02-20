MadameNoire Featured Video

Having a baby wreaks havoc on a woman’s body. From the health conditions to the baby weight, the pregnancy process and giving birth can transform a woman’s body. Baby weight is something a lot of women become insecure about and struggle with shedding. It doesn’t help that “snapback culture” can cause women to be feel shamed if their body doesn’t return to its previous shape. Kelly Rowland, who just welcomed her second son Noah, said she isn’t too concerned with dropping pounds right now. However, when she welcomed her first son Titan, 6, she said she set the standard of snapback pretty high.

“I was hard on myself and then I had to chill when I had Titan,” she said during an interview with Essence. “I’m not really tripping over a snapback right now.”

If you follow the “Coffee” on Instagram, you know she maintained her fitness routine throughout her second pregnancy. She told Essence that she exercised up until seven and a half months into her pregnancy. Even though “snapping back” is the least of her worries, she said the extra pounds are falling off anyway. In the meantime, she and her husband, Tim Weatherspoon, are enjoying her new curves.

“Funny enough, the weight is coming off faster than before just because I’m not stressed about it, you know what I mean?,” she continued. “I don’t mind that I’ve got these extra hips right now. They are cute now. I was walking around the house the other day and my husband was like, ‘Pull over, that’s too fat’. He loves it. That’s all that matters to me is that I feel good, and he’s good. I’m straight, you know what I mean? It’s his way of flirting with me which I love. I thought it was so cute, I just blushed.”

Rowland recently released an EP, K, which can be streamed on Apple Music, Tidal and Spotify.