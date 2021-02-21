MadameNoire Featured Video

I don’t know your self-care routine, but I’m pretty confident that you need more moisture in your life. We could all use it.

As we deal with the cold weather months, including back-to-back snowfalls and freezing temps in certain parts of the country, our bodies need some serious nourishment. Cantu is stepping up to provide for those needs, offering a trio of new and/or improved lines meant to leave you feeling your best (and shiniest) from head to toe. Those products include an expansion of their recent Skin Therapy launch last fall with the Raw Blends line, which just officially hit select Walmart stores and Walmart.com on Feb. 15. There’s also the new superfood collection, revitalizing Acai Berry, which follows the success of the avocado release last year. And lastly, there’s the upcoming Jamaican Black Castor Oil line set to hit shelves (in store and online officially) on March 1. I’ve tried all the new offerings, and these are my go-to picks. Provide yourself with better body care, from curl to toe.

From the Acai berry line, a product that impressed me was the Acai Berry Treatment Masque. When I used it with my handy-dandy detangler brush, the blend of acai berry, shea butter, honeysuckle, mango and safflower oil left my hair feeling softer and bigger than it has in…well, I actually can’t remember. The product touts the benefits of being an intense repair treatment to revive dull strands, and it certainly did that for a ‘fro that needed some extra care. And the price for such a hydrating masque, only $5.97, the same for all the products by the way, can’t be beat.