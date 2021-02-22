Boutique Noire features Melvin Styles

Black creative beauty and fashion pros make this thing called culture look good. From the clothes to the make-up to the hair it all works together to create an experience. The professionals who create the looks for themselves and others have a very important role at the intersection of Beauty, fashion and black representation. This limited edition Boutique Noire series celebrates three successful creative pros. They tell their story through looks that they curated including Black Owned & founded brands found at Nordstrom.

In this exclusive series, Celebrity Fashion Stylist Melvin Sanders reveals his personal “Moody” style, his creative inspiration and how his range from rockstar to red carpet has made him a force in the industry. Check out his video below and click to see the 5 DOPE looks he put together captured by photographer Jerome A Shaw.

Black Owned & Founded Brands in Sophie’s series available at Nordstrom:

Wardrobe

• Off-White

• Billionaire Boys Club

• Renowned

Skincare

• MANTL