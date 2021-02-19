Boutique Noire features Sophie West

Black creative beauty and fashion pros make this thing called culture look good. From the clothes to the make-up to the hair it all works together to create an experience. The professionals who create the looks for themselves and others have a very important role at the intersection of Beauty, fashion and black representation. This limited edition Boutique Noire series celebrates three successful creative pros. They tell their story through looks that they curated including Black Owned & founded brands found at Nordstrom.

This exclusive feature highlights beauty artist and style influencer Sophie West. Check out her video below and click to see the 5 AMAZING looks she put together captured by photographer Jerome A Shaw.

Black Owned & Founded Brands in Sophie’s series available at Nordstrom:

Wardrobe

• Good American (Blazer/Blazer Dress)

Makeup

• Uoma Beauty Say What? Foundation

• Uoma Beauty Stay Woke Concealer

• Uoma Beauty Double Take Stick

• Uoma Beauty Badass Icon Lipstick in Angela

• Beauty Bakerie Lollipop Liners Eyeliner

• Beauty Bakerie Matte Lip Whip in Mon Cheri