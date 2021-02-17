MadameNoire Featured Video

Welcome to Dear Ashley, a weekly sex column in which Sex Expert Ashley Cobb answers your most intimate questions. Nothing is off-limits! From threesomes, anal sex, finding the right sex toy and everything in between. Have a sex question, Ashley “Your Favorite Friend In Filth” has an answer. To ask a question about sex, email Ashley at ashley@sexwithashley.com

**Disclaimer: this question was submitted by a therapist, Tia Evans, both she and her client agreed to have it discussed on the Dear Ashley Advice Column**

Dear Ashley,

I’ve been working for this food delivery service for a few weeks. I started delivering the same meal from the same restaurant to this house almost every other day. The order comes from this soul food restaurant and it’s a two-piece, dark meat, with steamed cabbage, yams, macaroni and cheese, and cornbread.

The house always looks empty. Ain’t no lights on and no sign of life in the house, so I always kept my car running and the lights on. However this day the lights were on, and the delivery instructions were different.

Usually, the app told me to ring the doorbell and leave it at the door. This time the instructions asked me to wear a mask, knock twice, and wait for the customer to answer. I pull up and put my pepper spray in my right hand. I knock on the door, and before the second knock, this man says, “I’ve been waiting. He grabbed the bag, touched my hand (I couldn’t tell if it was by accident or what), and smiled.

He said, “I’ma order something different tomorrow.” Then, he smiled again. He had some nice a$$ teeth, and he was in good shape.

Three days later, he ordered Italian from this local restaurant. The bag was big and heavy. So I couldn’t grab my pepper spray. I went to knock and he pulled the door open before I could. He had on a nice Polo shirt with some jeans and a pair of white sneakers—they were sneakers but kind of dressy.

He said, “I’m Jason*.” (I’m changing the name to avoid it getting out.) I said, “Well, that’s nice. Here’s your food.” He said, “No, wait. I ordered this for us.”

Now, I know guys like to try f*ck sh*t, but this was kinda cute, right? He made a little spread and everything. I didn’t even pick up the next delivery that I had. I gave it a chance. Plus, no man ever did anything like that for me before. He had a little patio set on the front porch, and he laid out all of the food.

Needless to say, we ended up having sex, right there on the patio and it was great!! After that night, I delivered four more times with the lights being off as usual and I would just leave his fried chicken at the door. On the last delivery, I decided to knock. A little girl answered the door, and a male voice said, “What did Daddy tell you about opening this damn door to people?”

It was Jason. A female voice said, “Baby, who’s that?” He told her it was just the Food Delivery Lady. He acted like I wasn’t standing there, and like he didn’t just eat my a$$ on this porch about a week ago. I handed him the food and walked away.

My issue is I won’t get my period for another two weeks & we didn’t use protection. I don’t know what to do or what to say. I’ve been feeling nauseous, but I’m praying it’s just nerves.

Sincerely,

Ms. Dine and Smash

Read Ashley’s answer on the following page.