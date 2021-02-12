MadameNoire Featured Video

Shia LaBeouf and his legal team recently released statements that passionately deny all of the abuse and mistreatment allegations against him by his ex-girlfriend, singer Tahliah “FKA Twigs” Barnett. Amidst their ongoing lawsuit, wherein which Barnett is suing LaBeouf for physical, sexual, and emotional abuse, the actor’s camp is now claiming that LaBeouf used “self-defense” against Barnett, but never left the singer with any “injury or damage.”

According to Page Six, in an official statement released by the actor, LaBeouf specifically denies that Barnett “sustained any injury or loss by reason of any act or omission” done by him to her. In court documents acquired by the outlet, the actor’s attorneys doubled down on his statement, similarly saying that Barnett has “not suffered any injury or damage as a result of [the] Defendant’s actions.” The legal team also went as far as to state that LaBeouf’s alleged behavior in the relationship was “reasonably necessary for his self-defense and/or safety,” while also claiming “none of the acts alleged were based on sex and/or the conduct was not sexual.”

Furthermore, the attorneys claimed Barnett and/or an “intervening third party” were the real “superseding cause of the alleged injuries” that the singer claims to have suffered along the couple’s 9-month relationship which occurred from 2018-2019.

All this comes months after Barnett initially made headlines when she opened up to The New York Times about the extensive and various forms of abuse she says happened during that time. If you recall, the singer claimed LaBeouf knowingly gave her an incurable STD, didn’t allow her to look at other men in the eyes, and subjected her to a “quota” of kisses and displays of affection she was expected to shower him with every day.

In addition, Barnett noted being bruised and battered by LaBeouf on different occasions. The singer mentioned often being terrified that LaBeouf would accidentally shoot her in the middle of the night, noting the actor kept “a loaded firearm” by the side of their bed. She recently discussed having symptoms of PTSD after ending their short and volatile relationship.

As a part of acknowledging Barnett’s claims, LaBeouf previously wrote a message to The New York Times that sounded quite different from what he and his legal team claim now. The actor told the publication, “I have been abusive to myself and everyone around me for years. I have a history of hurting the people closest to me. I’m ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt.”