Early Signs A Partner Is Physically, Emotionally, Or Psychologically Abusive

- By
1 of 10

Portrait of young afro couple hugging in a public park. Rear view of the man. Woman looking at camera over the her boyfriend's shoulder.

Source: wagnerokasaki / Getty

One of the most frightening things about domestic violence — whether it be physical, psychological, or emotional abuse — is that the early signs are generally subtle. In many instances, they may manifest as characteristics that lead women to believe that their partner is loving and passionate. Worse, when the more blatant signs of abuse manifest, the victims are often in too deep, which is why it’s important to recognize the early signs. Here are a few of them:

Emotional intensity

A whirlwind romance can be a beautiful thing, but you can tell when someone is coming on too strongly. It is usually extremely early in the relationship and the intense emotions may seem completely unfounded. They may say things such as “I love you” after only a few days together or insist that you understand them more than anyone else in the world when in reality, you’ve only been on one date. It may seem flattering, but love typically doesn’t work like that.

PREVIOUS POST NEXT PAGE
12345678910
Categories: Domestic Violence, Love & Relationships
TRENDING ON MADAMENOIRE
Comment Disclaimer: Comments that contain profane or derogatory language, video links or exceed 200 words will require approval by a moderator before appearing in the comment section. XOXO-MN