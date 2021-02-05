MadameNoire Featured Video

What’s the one product that you use on wash day that you have to have every single time? What’s the one thing you believe isn’t replaceable as you attempt to commit to taming your mane?

During a recent interview with Glamour for their “Wash Day Diaries” stories to promote new additions to her TPH by Taraji haircare line, Henson revealed her absolute must-have. It’s a product that she is willing to jump out of the bathtub and run around her house to find. It especially comes in handy, along with her own TPH products, during her conditioning process.

“I’ll go in with the creamy Make It Rain for conditioning, which I can quickly rinse out after detangling or leave longer for deeper hydration. For detangling I also have to have my Felicia Leatherwood brush,” she said. “If I can’t find it, I will run around the house with soap in my eyes looking for it. And there are times—like every two weeks, depending on how my hair feels—I’ll give myself a mask. I like to wash day into a spa day with Mask On.”

When Henson mentioned that the brush from the famed celebrity hairstylist was a go-to product for her, I had to second that. I too have jumped out of my shower during wash day to go find my detangling brush, as it’s been an absolute gamechanger.

I was introduced to the brush by Felicia Leatherwood about two years ago after telling her about my own hair struggles during a deskside chat. Her team sent the brush to try and it’s been helping to lengthen my curls so that my afro is big and stretched out for maximum oomph after a twist-out.

Selling for $17.99, very affordable when you talk about hair tools on the market, the brush has widely spaced “flexi-bristles” that help to detangle your hair without discomfort or damage. It’s best used while conditioning wet hair. It also goes a long way in helping to decrease excessive shedding. It works on all curled hair types, including my coarse 4C coils (and my son’s tight, growing afro).

And not that we think it’s going to influence your decision but the brush does come in a variety of fun colors, like the pink pictured here. The yellow and blue shades are on sale by the way.

All that being said, whatever your go-to product is for wash day, we’re about 100 percent sure that it will work even better with the help of this handy tool.