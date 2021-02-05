As fans around the world binge-watch Bridgerton, one thing is clear — this show is influential to modern society. The Netflix original, which is the streaming service’s biggest series ever, influences renditions from aspiring actors, remakes of Victorian fashion, and social media memes that highlight intense romantic moments between the leading characters. There is a pretty strong fan base growing around the series, which debuted at the end of December and is already a pop culture juggernaut. With millions of viewers admiring this Victorian love story, I wouldn’t be surprised if Bridgerton began to affect the way single women went about their dating life. Though we’re well-aware of how dating would go for Black women in the 19th century (not great for the obvious reasons… slavery) in comparison to that of the show, we thought we’d take a playful look at the ways in which dating in the 19th century according to the show stack up to the ways in which we go about dating in the modern age — particularly dating during a very oppressive pandemic right now. Here’s what we found.

Making a Good First Impression

If a 21st-century woman wants to experience a courtship similar to that time period, she would have to introduce herself like a rare gem displaying great value in society. In other words, a single woman has to make it clear that she is ready to start dating by announcing it in a glamorous way, but without saying a word. She can make a statement by stepping out with her girls in a sexy ensemble or post a meme that implies she’s back on the market (with a subliminal dig at her ex). A woman can change her hair or undergo a makeover done by her sisters that says she’s a new lioness on the prowl.