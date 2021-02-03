MadameNoire Featured Video

Another project about the life of Whitney Houston is coming to our screens, this time in the form of a documentary. This doc, Whitney Houston & Bobbi Kristina: Didn’t We Almost Have It All focuses on the relationship Whitney shared with her late daughter Bobbi Kristina.

In preparation for the film, people who were very close to Whitney and Bobbi Kris spoke to Access Hollywood about what they want people to know about the real Whitney Houston.

Brandi Boyd, Whitney’s goddaughter said, one of the biggest misconceptions about Houston was that she was not a good mother.

“One of the worst misconception is judging her parenting. You say she wasn’t a good mom because she was on this and that. That’s not true. She still, throughout everything, was a phenomenal mom.

Artist Cherrelle, said Houston loved her daughter so much but couldn’t separate being her daughter’s friend to being her parent.

Later, Perri “Pebbles” Reid, spoke about what a loyal and devoted friend Whitney was to those she loved. Reid said that during a time of depression, Houston made time for her even as she was in the midst of filming The Preacher’s Wife.

Reid said, “She came in my room and said, ‘Perr, I’m going to have a driver come back and meet you later. You can meet Denny. (Denzel Washington).’ I said, ‘No, I don’t want to come. I’m not in the mood.’ Do you not know that Whitney came off the set? She came so fast off the set, she still had some of her wardrobe on and full face makeup. She burst in my room. She said, ‘Now, you be in the living room in five minutes. I’m not playin’.’”

As we reported before, Whitney Houston & Bobbi Kristina: Didn’t We Almost Have It All is a “two-hour documentary will follow the story of the parallel lives both Whitney and Bobbi Kristina lived. The film points out that both had famous mothers, had highly-criticized husbands, and sadly both turned to drugs and alcohol.”

You can listen to the full interview below.

Whitney Houston & Bobbi Kristina: Didn’t We Almost Have It All airs Saturday, February 6 at 8pm ET/PT on Lifetime.