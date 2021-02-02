MadameNoire Featured Video

Could we finally see an olive branch extended in regards to the issues between Love and Hip Hop Atlanta’s Scrappy, Bambi, and Erica Dixon?

We’re crossing our fingers because it’s definitely overdue.

All three parties are taking part in Love and Hip Hop‘s new spinoff series, Family Reunion, where cast members from all of the four franchises come together in-person for, well, a family reunion. Invited along are cast members Apryl Jones, Bambi, Scrappy, Erica Dixon, Fizz, Karlie Redd, Momma Dee, Mendeecees, Ray J, Paris Phillips, Trick Daddy, Trina, Yandy Smith-Harris, and Yung Joc, among others. But being in such close proximity to one another may not make everybody happy. Specifically, it seems from a teaser of the new limited series that Bambi isn’t too pleased with Erica’s presence.

In the clip, she can be heard asking Scrappy, who is simply looking to make the weekend about focusing on their marriage, “Did your mom invite Erica here?”

In another part of the clip, Bambi and Momma Dee seem to have a discussion about it, where Scrappy’s mom tries to help her have a change of heart about Erica by saying, “You don’t have anything to be insecure about.”

As for Erica, the little bit we get to see of her in the clip, she seems very unbothered. She can be overheard saying, presumably about trying to co-parent with Scrappy and Bambi, “You know it’s been a hell of a rollercoaster,” and “This has to stop.”

And as for Scrappy, he looks pretty confused. That’s nothing new, of course.

If you needed background, Scrappy and Erica were initially together off and on for more than a decade. They got engaged at the Season 1 LHHATL reunion in 2012, but ended up breaking up the next year. They share daughter Emani, 15, and trying to co-parent after the split led to a lot of drama over child support payments. Scrappy initially moved on with Bambi, but it came out that he was still fooling around with Erica during the Season 3 reunion behind her back.

One could believe that after such an occurrence, it would understandably make Bambi uncomfortable about correspondences between Erica and Scrappy. But Erica moved on and had twins with her current partner. Scrappy and Bambi also married and now have two children. Still, Erica claimed that once Bambi found out that she communicated with Scrappy verbally about Emani, she wasn’t with it and things went south.

“Scrappy and I only communicate via text message,” she said in a confessional in 2019. “Before, if Bambi wasn’t around, you wanted to hold a conversation and talk. And then all of a sudden when she’s around, you don’t want to speak. You don’t want to say nothing. Eventually, that turned into no communication, period. Everybody needs to be able to communicate with each other for the better good of Emani.”

Things never improved once Erica confronted both parties about communication issues. He called her a “basic baby mama” in defense of Bambi (and out of his own jealousy over her moving on as well as anger over her child support requests), and things became contentious for all parties involved and stayed that way since at least 2019. Will the family reunion help resolve things? We certainly hope so! Check out the clip below on the second IG page.

VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition premieres Monday, February 8 at 8PM ET/PT on VH1.