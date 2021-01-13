MadameNoire Featured Video

Before Megan Thee Stallion broke big in the music industry, she was open to exploring whatever means necessary to make it. One of those means was attempting to be cast on Love and Hip Hop.

As part of Love and Hip Hop’s current Secrets Unlocked specials, Megan’s audition tape for the series was revealed to cast favorites, including Yandy Smith and Mendeecees, Erica Mena and Safaree, and Princess Love and Ray J. In it, the rapper, who looked exactly the same, tried to sell herself as a fit for the show. It wasn’t made known what franchise she was auditioning for, but there was one that was supposed to be filmed in Houston that fell through in 2016.

“I’m just the best female rapper that’s coming up right now, and on top of that, I’m a full-time college student,” she said after introducing herself and her many monikers. The then-unknown Megan spoke her future success into existence in the clip.

“Megan Thee Stallion is just gonna become that household name,” she said. “When you talk about them poppin’ rappers, I’m gonna definitely be in that conversation.”

And as we know, today, she is most definitely in the conversation, if not dominating it.

“That is manifestation at its finest,” said Erica in response to the video.

“That is everything. Ya’ll fumbled the bag,” said Love and Hip Hop Miami favorite and fellow female rapper Sukihana. “Y’all should have put her on the show. Watch the overlooked get overbooked.”

One is only left to wonder what type of role the rapper could have played on the show. The peacemaker? The drama magnet? We’ll never know, and that’s probably for the best.

While Megan may have wanted a role on Love and Hip Hop, she joked last year that she could have been a stand-in for a BET Uncut video. In honor of the network’s 40th anniversary, she told a story of how the current queen of twerk was inspired by the risque late-night video show.

“I don’t know how old I was. I think I was in the eighth grade. I was not supposed to be watching BET Uncut,” she said.

“I don’t remember what video was on, but my grandma busted in the room and she was like, ‘…Are you okay?’ [laughs] I was so embarrassed,” she said. “But BET Uncut is probably how we got Megan Thee Stallion, so I love y’all.”