Osceola County Deputy Ethan Fournier is under criminal investigation after slamming a Black female high school student to the ground, WKMG reports.

The incident, which was captured in a video clip that has since gone viral, took place at Liberty High School where Fournier worked as a school resource officer. In the footage, Fournier could be seen slamming the student into a concrete pathway. Seconds later, he is seen placing her in handcuffs while another deputy stands by. The student does not appear to move, leaving many to assume that she was knocked out cold. We will not be sharing the clip here out of respect for the victim.

According to TMZ, a representative from the Sheriff’s Department released a statement explaining that the officer was attempting to stop the victim from fighting another student.

“Our office is in the initial stages of our investigation. We are collecting video, witness statements, and relevant information related to the incident,” a spokesperson told the publication.

However, witnesses say that a teacher had already separated the students and restrained the victim when Fournier came and slammed her.

“This girl was already separated and under control by one of the faculty members when the officer came out of nowhere, picked her up, and bodyslammed her headfirst on to the [concrete],” wrote one person who posted the video.

According to the sheriff’s office, the student was medically treated after the incident and is doing okay.

In a press conference Tuesday, Osceola County Sheriff Marco Lopez announced the department’s decision to turn the investigation over to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to be criminally investigated.

“We will have zero, absolute zero tolerance of use of force by any of our deputies no matter where they are — in the schools, in the streets,” said Lopez. “We remove this burden off us and pass it on to a higher authority and ensure that no one can say that we’re looking out for our own.”

We will continue to keep you posted as this story develops.