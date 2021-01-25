MadameNoire Featured Video

During a recently released interview with DJ Smallz Eyez (you read that right), rapper and TV personality Tokyo Vanity talked about what was behind her decision to wait a while before losing her virginity.

The star waited until she was 24 to have sex, and she memorized all the details when she finally did.

“I lost my virginity last year, 2019,” she said. “July 3rd, 2019, 1:26 a.m. on a Wednesday in Baton Rouge, Louisiana [laughs].”

After waiting so long, when asked if she had any misgivings about turning in her V-card, she said no. “I can’t take it back so what I’m a regret it for.”

“I was never waiting on marriage or nothin’. It’s just like, life was moving so fast you know,” she said while speaking on what led her to wait. “I blew up when I was 18…I was 18 years old when I first became a public figure. So I had just graduated from high school and sh-t like that. So I was still a virgin after I graduated high school and it was like, ‘damn. It’s really too late.'”

She said she didn’t want to lose her virginity once she was in the public eye to a guy who would go and tell everyone for attention. She protected herself and chose to wait until she felt it was the right time and with the right person she could trust.

“So then I was like no…I just always felt like when I did it, I just wanted to do it with somebody where I loved them and they loved me,” she said.

She also had some concerns about STIs and pregnancy after watching many young women she grew up with find themselves dealing with such issues. Nevertheless, she said that wasn’t a factor in her decision to hold onto her virginity for as long as she did.

“I just was waiting because that’s what I wanted to do,” she said.

Tokyo initially opened up on LHHATL in 2018 about being a virgin at an older age. Many were surprised, others were impressed, and some had less than kind things to say. Whatever the reaction, she wasn’t bothered one way or another.

“I feel like there’s so many other people out there like me, but they don’t talk about what it is that they’re doing or they don’t talk about that because they feel like it’s embarrassing or maybe people are gonna make fun of them,” she told VH1 in 2018. “But, I don’t give a f–k about nobody making fun of me because, at the end of the day, I’m what was normal.”

When Tokyo did lose her virginity, she shared that she lost it to ex-boyfriend and rapper BC Jay. When they went their separate ways in 2020, she took to social media to share the news in the hopes of keeping people from tagging her in images of him with a new woman he was spotted with.

“I can honestly say this is my first love. My first…I lost my virginity to. And coming out here and telling everybody this is one of the hardest things I ever had to do in my life because I’m a private person.” she said on Instagram last summer. “And honestly, it’s embarrassing because everybody be laughing at you and having so much to say when y’all be going through way worse sh-t than what I’m going through.”

Despite the heartbreak at that time, when asked how they’re doing in the present in her DJ Smallz Eyes interview, Tokyo said she and BC Jay were in a good place. And perhaps, they might hook up again. Emphasis on hook up, not reunite.

“We’re cool. Ain’t no beef or whatever,” she said. “I’ll probably still wanna f–k one day or something, but you know, we’re cool. Ain’t no beef.”