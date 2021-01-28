MadameNoire Featured Video

While many brands want to diversify their lines and release activewear, most aren’t necessarily looking to expand beyond an XL when it comes to the sizing of those offerings. Even well-known brands for sports and fitness just started increasing their range of sizes, with Nike going up in size to a 3x only in 2016, and Beyoncé’s second Ivy Park line with Adidas, Drip 2, expanding to 4x last year after criticism over limited sizes for the first launch. But as mentioned, many go-to brands still stick with apparel that isn’t made with everybody, as in every body, in mind.

For Balance Athletica, the fitness apparel line for women and men, they got their start with a wider variety of sizes, expanding with their Outlander collection in 2020 from XXS to XXXXL. The move has not only paid off big for the brand, as most of their chic pieces currently on the site are sold out in the largest sizes, but according to founders Chloe Chamberlain and Taylor Chamberlain Dilk, it’s also helped them stay true to their initial mission.

“When Balance Athletica was founded a little over two years ago, we saw a major lack of representation in the fitness apparel market for plus size women. We built our line on the principle of providing representation for all marginalized individuals, truly celebrating all shapes, sizes, and colors,” they said in a statement to MadameNoire. “The key to designing for extended sizes is to make it a priority to progress, evolve, and learn from every piece of feedback we receive.”

Looking to compliment full-figured women, fittings are conducted with plus-size affiliates and models to ensure the pieces fit well, fulfill their needs when being active, and at the same time, still make them feel confident and sexy. Whatever critiques they have are used to improve their line of clothing. We at MadameNoire have tried some of the pieces, from the bras and leggings, to crop tops and joggers, and it’s not only very comfortable and durable during intense workouts, but the designs are quite appealing as well.

“Grading is what determines the degree of difference between each size, and we make specific changes to things like the waistband thickness, hip allowance, and leg length that brings a more comfortable fit in extended sizes, rather than a simple ‘one size fits all’ approach,” they said.

They hope to continue expanding the sizes down the line and continue to, as they say, match their words with their actions to provide for the needs of consumers of all shapes and sizes.

“In our media content, we showcase women that exude power and hope to empower all women to step into their highest self, wear the colors and styles they want, and express themselves without limitation,” the co-founders said. “We all deserve to see someone who looks like us rocking their ‘flaws’ like a badge of honor. They’re what make us unique, human, and beautiful, and there is nothing more beautiful than feeling comfortable in the skin that you’re in.”