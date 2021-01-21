There’s not a ton of information we learn watching the couples get married. You know people tend to act right when they’re dressed up, there’s liquor flowing and family and friends are around. It’s not until they come back from the honeymoon—or before—that things get real. Still, there are some couples who seem to have that little something extra from right off the bat.

Last season, it was Woody and Amani and Amelia and Bennett. And for this season the ones to watch are Briana and Vincent. Obviously anything can happen but I caught myself grinning hard at the screen watching them touch and flirt with one another with middle-school like sweetness.

I’m here for them.

But there were some other folks to analyze as well.

Let’s get into what we saw and what issues just might arise for the couples embarking on this journey.