When it comes to natural hair, the products that yield the best results as far as style is concerned, are not always good for the health of our hair. As a result, we either end up sacrificing style or hair health. CURLZDAZE creator and natural hair influencer Robyn Atwater wants to change that.

“CURLDAZE is really a labor of love,” Atwater tells MadameNoire. “It was born out of necessity for healthy hair and empowering women with curly hair natural hair.”

The stylers in the premiere Kukui Oil Collection were designed not just to define curls, but to also fortify and moisturize curls.

“The products are so moisturizing,” Atwater explained. “They contain kukui oil, which has vitamins A, C, and E and omega-threes. They penetrate the hair strand and what our current products do is help to retain length. That is really what a lot of people struggle with.”

Keep reading to learn more about five stand-out styling and haircare products from the CURLDAZE brand.

Creamy Curl Styler with Kukui Oil
“It’s such a unique product because it is so moisturizing, yet it provides that hold that you need and that’s something that’s really hard to find in a styler,” says Atwater. “Usually with a styler, when you want that hold, it will dry your hair out but you will sacrifice that moisture just to get that definition in your curl but the Creamy Curl Styler has definition and moisture in one product. You can use it by itself. You don’t have to put a leave-in or moisturizer with it. It’s a real stand-out, unique product for us in the marketplace and it also is a product that can be used on curly extensions and curly wigs.”
