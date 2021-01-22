MadameNoire Featured Video

When it comes to natural hair, the products that yield the best results as far as style is concerned, are not always good for the health of our hair. As a result, we either end up sacrificing style or hair health. CURLZDAZE creator and natural hair influencer Robyn Atwater wants to change that.

“CURLDAZE is really a labor of love,” Atwater tells MadameNoire. “It was born out of necessity for healthy hair and empowering women with curly hair natural hair.”

The stylers in the premiere Kukui Oil Collection were designed not just to define curls, but to also fortify and moisturize curls.

“The products are so moisturizing,” Atwater explained. “They contain kukui oil, which has vitamins A, C, and E and omega-threes. They penetrate the hair strand and what our current products do is help to retain length. That is really what a lot of people struggle with.”

Keep reading to learn more about five stand-out styling and haircare products from the CURLDAZE brand.

Creamy Curl Styler with Kukui Oil