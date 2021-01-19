MadameNoire Featured Video

In an Instagram Live conversation with Ericka Davis, Samantha Lee opened up for the first time following the news of her decision to file for divorce from singer and actor Tyrese after nearly four years of marriage. She talked about dealing with shame that can keep you in relationships that aren’t working and trust in God that helps you to remove yourself from them.

“I’ve had to make some real decisions to trust,” she said when discussing the decision to leave behind feelings of shame that have kept her in bad positions. “Don’t allow the enemy to shame you. Don’t allow the enemy to make you feel like you’re alone. Don’t allow the enemy to make you feel like anything you’re dealing with is too big for God. Because God is bigger than all things. That’s what I have learned.”

Lee said that in this particular “season” of her life, she had to remind herself of this.

“You have to know that there’s a God that’s bigger that’s worth trusting in. I’ve had to learn that in this season,” she said. “I’ve had to remind myself that if I trust in the Lord I will not be disappointed. And I’m not going to allow myself to trust man, trust what I see, or trust what people say because that’s finicky. That changes. Feelings change all the time. But trusting, the unwavering decision to trust, is yours.”‘

Later on in the conversation, Lee talked about how she initially wasn’t the best partner in relationships or friend in her friendships. That was due to insecurities and not feeling fully invested in those relationships. But after going to therapy and doing the work, she changed and became fully committed.

“I would honestly say a lot of things that have happened in my life when it came to friendships or relationships or things ending and things beginning, I would honestly say that I have come at relationships differently,” she said. “I tell you, I give my all. I literally go all in. My relationships, my friendships. I’m just one of those kinds of people.”

With that being said, if and when things come to an end, she is content knowing that she tried her best to make things work. She is also content in trusting that God wants something different for her.

“So on the other side of that when relationships end or friendships end, I can walk away knowing I can drop the mic. I did everything I could do,” she said. “And at that point, I feel like when I do that and I know that God has tapped me on the shoulder and said, ‘Okay, Sam,’ it’s like, you know what? I did everything I could do. At this point, all I can do is trust God. All I can do is either trust God to either do whatever, whether to give me peace and proceed with my peace or continue to stay in this cycle with whatever person I’m dealing with at the time, whether it be a friendship or a relationship.”

“I’m willing to give 100 percent to this and at the end of the day, when I leave this situation, I’m going to be okay because I trust a God that’s bigger than this. I trust a God that redeems things,” she added. “Because I trust God, I truly trust God, I truly trust that if this ain’t it, God’s got something greater. And I know that. And I know I did right. I can walk away knowing I did the best that I could.”

As previously mentioned, Lee and her estranged husband announced their split in December after tying the knot in 2017 and welcoming a daughter, Soraya, in 2018. She has since sought $20,000 in child support and alleged that she actually filed for divorce in September after the star locked her and Soraya out of their family home in Georgia, according to court papers. Tyrese denies that he did that and thinks her request for support is “unreasonably high.” He said he still loves Lee and would like to work on their marriage if the opportunity is there. But it certainly sounds as though she has come to peace with her decision to move on.