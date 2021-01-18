MadameNoire Featured Video

Want to know a way as a father that you can make an already estranged relationship with your child worse? Take notes from Russell “Block” Spencer.

Spencer is the father of Kandi Burruss‘s eldest daughter, Riley, whom he doesn’t have a real relationship with. In a post shared over the weekend, he shared a video of an older man dancing and said he was going to look just like the guy when his youngest child turns 18 this year — because he won’t have to deal the mothers of his kids anymore. Riley is currently 18.

“… me after september – officially getting rid of both dem baby mama’s!!!” he wrote. “18 ya biiiiish!! – – strap up young homies! Get married !!”

While he may have meant the post to be a joke, one with some seriousness to it, we’re sure Kandi and Riley won’t find it humorous at all. The post, coincidentally, came right before the latest Real Housewives of Atlanta episode where Spencer’s child support contributions, or lack thereof ($92,000 waiting to be seen), were discussed.

Kandi recently shared that things were so coarse between herself and Spencer when it came to co-parenting that they don’t communicate at all and he allegedly doesn’t pay child support.

“There’s nothing really to discuss,” she said in December. “It’s like, OK, guess we’ll just figure it out.”

And as we mentioned late last year, Riley said on RHOA that she felt that he was a “bum” as a father.

“I feel like my father never really did anything. It’s time for him to at least provide something when I’m going away to college,” she said.

She went on to say during the show that aside from the financial, she has no expectations of him in terms of being there as a parent.

“Wasn’t I like 15 when he came around and tried to start talking again? When you are only the bum father to me, it just kind of rubs me the wrong way because you had the capability to be there because I can see it with all your other children,” she said on the show. “I have the people around me who I’m already comfortable with, so I feel like I just kind of moved past the point where he’s necessary.”

Spencer, for the record, responded by calling Kandi a “biiiiiish” and RHOA a “whack azz show.”

“#RHOA ain’t got no #storyline they wanna ADD me!!” he said. “Todd give ur WIFE some D so she kan [sic] get OFF my NUTZ [sic]!”

While those comments certainly didn’t help, this latest post from Spencer is sure to make things worse with the ladies.