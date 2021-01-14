MadameNoire Featured Video
Another season of “Married at First Sight” is underway and just like every other season, after meeting the couples we have some precursory thoughts we’d like to share about first impressions, potential red flags and more. Check it all out on the following pages.

Briana follows in the footsteps of most of the Black women who appear on “Married At First Sight.” She’s level-headed, beautiful, accomplished, intelligent and seems like she would make a great partner. She shared that in the past, her problems in relationships have been going for men based solely on their physical characteristics. (Most of us can relate.) Initially, I wondered if her desire for a man that makes more than her would present a problem–because she’s an engineer. But then they introduced us to Vincent.

