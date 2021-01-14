MadameNoire Featured Video

It’s a small world after all.

Tamar Braxton has been filling in for her friend Claudia Jordan on Jordan’s Fox Soul talk show, Out Loud this week. During a recent interview with singer Truth Hurts, who’s behind the 2002 hit “Addictive,” the women talked about the music industry and her work with Dr. Dre. When Tamar asked Truth, real name Shari Watson, about how she was first introduced to the super-producer, she brought up a man that they both had in common as being the connection between herself and the west coast hip-hop legend. Darrell “Delite” Allamby is his name, known for his work with R&B group Silk, and Truth was married to him at one time. Interestingly enough, so was Tamar at another.

“Well I was writing songs with someone I was married to at the time, Darrell “Delite” Allamby, and I ended up submitting a song through his connection to Dr. Dre’s camp. He was submitting songs to them,” she said as Tamar’s eyes darted from side to side and she pursed her lips. “They heard the song, they love the song and they were like, ‘Yo who wrote this?’ And from there I was on a flight back to LA from the west coast and I ended up writing with the camp for a very, very long time.”

There’s not much information online regarding Truth’s personal life to be able to track for how long she and Darrell were married, so it’s unclear when they got together and when they split. When she mentioned his name though, she did blink hard before moving on with her story.

As for Braxton, she was married to him in 2001 and they divorced in 2003. She does not speak on the producer, as in, she will never mention his name publicly. In fact, in a Braxton Family Values episode following her split from ex-husband Vincent Herbert, she told her sisters she was insensitive about their husbands and divorces in the past because she didn’t know what that experience was like. She completely sidestepped any mention of him. This is likely because Tamar alleged that the marriage was an abusive one that took a toll on her physically and did damage to her mental health.

“God really saved me from myself, because I was with the wrong person, and when I was with the wrong person, it made me feel bad about who I was, and because of that, he used to beat me down, mentally and physically,” she said in 2015. “It was just a really hard time for me.”

The two not only were married but collaborators as well, working together on her debut solo album, Tamar.

During the conversation with Truth, Tamar briefly addressed the coincidence, but only while speaking about the fact that they’re both mothers to 7-year-old sons trying to navigate quarantine teaching.

“I know that you have kids. I believe we have something in common, well two things in common. One I won’t speak about but the other one I will,” she said before breaking into a hearty laugh. Truth followed her lead, saying “Yes ma’am!” before laughing.

“Don’t you love me?! Yaaaaas!” Tamar responded.

“I do love you!” Truth replied.

While having a man in common from your past can be awkward, as both women showed, when it’s a man you absolutely don’t want in your present or future, it can instead be something you can laugh about.

Check out the moment at the 5:19 mark, and the laugh they shared at the 9:48 mark below: