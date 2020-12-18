MadameNoire Featured Video

This year, in her ongoing efforts to raise more awareness prioritizing mental health in the Black community, Taraji P. Henson launched a show on Facebook Watch called ”Peace of Mind With Taraji.” On the show, she speaks to celebrities, everyday people, and experts about how they’ve dealt with mental health issues in the past, how they’re dealing with them presently and more.

On an upcoming episode, Henson sits down with Tamar Braxton.

Braxton was the topic of several headlines this year, when it was revealed that she attempted to take her own life this past July. She shared that the trigger was the demands and stress of working and appearing on reality television. Braxton has shared, since her start on reality television, that she didn’t believe the way that she was betrayed reflected her true nature. In fact, she believed WE tv specifically allowed her to embody a caricature and stereotype of Black women.

On “Peace of Mind,” Braxton, who was four months removed from the suicide attempt, opened up about that suicide attempt and what she thought about her son in that moment.

ET Online obtained a clip of the conversation ahead of this episode of Henson’s Facebook Watch show. See what how this portion of the conversation went below.

Taraji: Can we talk about your beautiful son?

Tamar starts crying.

Tracie Jade Jenkins (Taraji’s longtime friend and co-host): We know…

Taraji: Take your time, mama.

Tamar: Logan was the reason why I made that decision. I just felt like he deserved better. I thought that I was embarrassing him being a fool on tv.

Taraji: You thought he would be better without you?

Tamar: In that moment. I didn’t want him to be embarrassed in front of his friends. Here’s his loud-mouthed ghetto mama because I knew that what my whole life really was. That’s not who I was.

In an interview with ET Online, Henson spoke about Tamar’s appearance on the show.

“I love that she felt safe enough to come here with us. Anybody that comes here, they are safe. Because the thing is, I’m not some celebrity that just slapped my name on this talk show. I am literally struggling myself.”

In speaking about the space she’s in now, Braxton, who is now sober, said, “I’m one of those women who never gives up. We do whatever it takes. Everything is harder but nothing is too hard. We figure it out.”

Peace of Mind With Taraji episodes drop weekly, every Monday and Wednesday, at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET on Facebook Watch