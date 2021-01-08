“It’s About That Time” Meagan Good Shares After Freezing Her Eggs She’s Ready To Have Children

Last year, Meagan Good, along with her husband Devon Franklin, told Dr. Oz that she had frozen her eggs to increase her chances of conceiving a bit later in life. It was something the couple did after the urging of Dr. Oz.

During their sit down, with Oz, Franklin shared that the two have discussed children for some time and he’s been ready. But Meagan was not.

The couple even spoke about changing their diet and lifestyle in order to prepare their minds and bodies for this next stage in their lives.

That was back in 2019. But life gets in the way. Meagan has been working consistently and then the world shifted due to the pandemic.

At the time, Devon shared that while he was ready for children, Megan was not. And in a conversation with Angela Yee on her Fox Soul show “Established With Angela Yee,” she shared that she always knew she would have children later in life.

“I was thinking that I would finish the show that I had started and we would finish this year around this time. Then the pandemic happened. We still have seven episodes left of the show. We’re looking at next year. Shazam 2 is looking like it’s going to go next year. So we’re looking at the end of next year. But I’m bout ready. And it’s taken me a long time to get here. I’m a big, big Halle Berry fan. I have watched her my entire life and entire career. And when I saw that she saw her first baby at forty, I thought, ‘I think I’ll be like that.’ I’m not in a rush. I know a lot of women—that’s what they look forward to and what they aspire to. But I never aspired to marriage. I never aspired to motherhood. I was always focused on my career because that’s what I knew my whole life. I love being a free, nomad hippie. And once I got married and I realized you can still be who you are, I realized you can still be who you are. I can work at both. I can be the true identity of who I am and I can also be a mother and be a great one. I’ve just now gotten to that place. I’ll be 40 next year. So it’s about that time.”

Yee shared that generally questions about when a woman has children are incredibly invasive, she felt that because she had discussed it publicly before, she felt it was appropriate to ask.

Meagan said, “That’s why I like to have these conversations. Because even though it’s like, ‘Oh my God, I’m telling my business.’ I think we go through what we go through to help each other. I think we should be transparent and we should be real about what we’re feeling and what we’re thinking because somebody else might be feeling that way. Let people work through and have their own season and process. It’s good to let people know they’re not alone and have their process.”

You can watch this portion of their interview in the video below.