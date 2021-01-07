MAFS: Chris Wants A Submissive, Freaky Wife Who Can Give Him Seven Kids And Twitter’s Horrified

If you tuned into the kickoff special of the Married at First Sight matchmaking episode this week, out of all the cast of characters taking part in Season 12 in Atlanta, people have a lot of thoughts about one particular individual: Chris Williams.

Chris was introduced as a sharp-dressing and successful finance manager and restaurant owner who’s very particular about what he’s looking for in a wife. Granted, it’s a partner you hope to be with for the rest of your life, so you can’t blame someone for wanting to make sure their partner has qualities they’ll be compatible with. His list was interesting, though.

“I want a woman that is not after me for my money. She is intelligent, submissive, sexy, good in bed, and a freak,” he said while introducing himself in a confessional. “And that seems like finding a needle in a haystack.”

He also looks at children in a businesslike way. He would like to have more than a handful of them to train up.

“I want a max of seven kids,” he said. “Your last name is your brand. Your last name is your business. Your goal as an owner of a business is to train up individuals who are up under you, so if you have kids, your job is to train them to replicate yourself.”

I guess owning a Subway franchise really changes the way you think. But that’s no shade. Chris shared that he’s come a very long way in his life. He comes from a long line of pastors and was an ordained minister at one time. However, he made little money. In addition to that, he said that he believed God wanted him to go a different direction, one that led him to a stint of homelessness before getting a six-figure job in finance.

For all his success professionally though, Chris admitted he hadn’t been successful in love — at all. He’d been engaged twice, but his first fiancée couldn’t stick around because of his lack of funds. His second fiancée didn’t work out because they had a gap in trust. So Married at First he went, allegedly just three months after the ending of his last relationship.

He’s been matched with a young lady named Paige Banks who seems very genuine and a woman of strong faith. And from the jump, for MAFS fans, it seemed like she would be “too good” for Chris. However, they are very similar in their success, relationship with God, and their desire for hella kids. If he truly wants an ambitious woman, as he said, he will find that in her. And she did say that she plans to stand by her man despite his flaws. They could be perfect for one another.

But we’re gonna admittedly keep our eye on Chris this upcoming season. He is very impressed with himself and his business knowledge. He also seems very stuck on the sex aspect of marriage. He’s hoping to impregnate his future wife during their honeymoon (they won’t have known each other longer than a hot second), and in the preview for the wedding, he can be heard saying that he’s getting ready to only have sex with one woman for the rest of his life. It’s also interesting that he eats out every day, to the point that he’s spending thousands on eating out monthly. Did I say interesting? Because I meant that’s odd.

We’re hoping for the best for Chris and Paige going into Season 12 though, as we’re always hopeful with the Black couples featured on Married at First Sight. But there are red flags. Aside from what’s been mentioned, there are already rumors that he was actually engaged around right before he met and married Paige, and that the woman he ditched to do the series is allegedly pregnant. They are just rumors, but not ones you want to be introduced to the world carrying behind you. Not to mention, the people are already incredibly skeptical of him and his personality. Check out thoughts on Chris and Paige being matched below: